Maldivians in Sri Lanka advised to check travel documents

The Maldivian Government has advised Maldivians in Sri Lanka to check beforehand the expiry date of their visas and passports.

The Avas news service reported that the Government of Sri Lanka has begun inspecting the passports and visa status of foreigners in Sri Lanka.

Hence, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry has said that Maldivians who reside in Sri Lanka, and those who visit Sri Lanka for various purposes, must check beforehand their passport and visa expiration and if required renew the visa in advance.

The Maldivian Foreign Ministry further urged Maldivians residing in Sri Lanka to carry their passport or if the passport is with an authority in Sri Lanka, carry a supporting document/receipt whenever they go out. (Colombo Gazette)