Chinese Foreign Minister to visit Sri Lanka

Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi is to visit Sri Lanka from 13-14 January 2020.

The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said that the Chinese Minister will be on a transit visit to Sri Lanka.

The Chinese Minister is scheduled to hold talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and others.

During his visit the Chinese Foreign Minister will also make a courtesy call on Dinesh Gunawardena, M.P. Minister of Foreign Relations at the Ministry on 14 January 2020.

He will be the highest ranking Chinese official to visit Sri Lanka since President Rajapaksa took office last November. (Colombo Gazette)