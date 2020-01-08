US Embassy issues security alert for Americans in Sri Lanka, Maldives

The US Embassy in Sri Lanka has issued a security alert for Americans in Sri Lanka and the Maldives following heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The Embassy said that there is heightened tensions in the Middle East that may result in security risks to US citizens abroad.

The Embassy said it will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed.

Americans in Sri Lanka and the Maldives have been urged to keep a low profile, be aware of their surroundings, stay alert in locations frequented by tourists, review their personal security plans and have travel documents up to date and easily accessible. (Colombo Gazette)