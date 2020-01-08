UNP Parliamentary group to meet and discuss leadership issue

The United National Party (UNP) Parliamentary group is to meet tomorrow to discuss the leadership issue.

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said that the Parliamentary group will discuss the whole issue surrounding the leadership post and other matters related to the future of the party.

Kariyawasam said that disciplinary action against UNP Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake will also be considered by the party.

He insisted that Ramanayake’s actions are not endorsed by the UNP.

Kariyawasam said that the UNP always stood for an independent judiciary and non-interference in the law and order process.

He said that Ramanayake’s actions are personal and did not have the blessings of the UNP.

Ramanayake has been accused of interfering in investigations conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department when the UNP was in power.

Leaked telephone recordings revealed conversations between Ramanayake and the CID on investigations conducted against members of the Mahinda Rajapaksa led Government. (Colombo Gazette)