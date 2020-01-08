Travel ban imposed on former CID Director Shani Abeysekera

A travel ban has been imposed by court on former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Shani Abeysekera, who was interdicted yesterday.

Abeysekera was interdicted based on information which surfaced in a telephone conversation between him and former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake.

The Police Headquarters said SSP Abeysekara was interdicted for allegedly causing disrepute to the Police service through his telephone conversations.

Acting IGP C.D. Wickramaratne has also been notified to immediately carry out preliminary investigations into the allegations against SSP Abeysekara and report to the National Police Commission within two weeks.

Shani Abeysekera was the CID Director when the former Government was in office and handled key investigations.

A leaked telephone conversation purported to be between him and former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake had revealed that he shared sensitive information with Ramanayake. (Colombo Gazette)