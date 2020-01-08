Singapore and Sri Lanka discuss social media intelligence models

Singapore and Sri Lanka today had talks on several issues, including social media intelligence models that businesses are increasingly relying on for data management.

Singapore Law and Home Affairs Minister Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam who was on a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka, called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today, the President’s office said.

The President and Minister Shanmugam broadly discussed a range of issues of importance to the two countries.

The discussions that took place at the Presidential Secretariat mainly focused on improving bilateral relations in areas of trade and investment. They also touched on regional concerns, especially in terms of countering terrorism, cyber security, curbing extremism, threats from foreign influence and interference and improving intelligence.

They also discussed new legislation introduced by Singapore to address hate speech, online disinformation and the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act.

The talks also focused on social media intelligence models that businesses are increasingly relying on for data management, which is crucial for business development, functioning and promotion, the President’s office said.

New technologies that Singapore is currently exploring in terms of Irrefutable Identification that combines both fields of digital and bio-metrics was also discussed. (Colombo Gazette)