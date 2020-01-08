Private Member’s Bill to repeal MMDA submitted to Parliament

A Private Member’s Bill was presented to Parliament today to repeal the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act (MMDA).

The Bill was presented by the Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero.

In presenting the “Bill to repeal the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act, No. 13 of 1951” the Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero also tabled concerns raised by Muslim women on the MMDA.

The monk said that he was submitting the Bill as he felt it was a social issue which needs to be addressed.

However, he noted that some extremist groups had had voiced objections to the Bill and attacked him on Facebook. (Colombo Gazette)