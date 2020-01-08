CCD launches investigation into Ranjan’s telephone recordings

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has launched an investigation into the telephone voice recordings involving former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake.

The Police had raided Ramanayake’s residence over the weekend and seized CDs and DVDs and other items.

Ramanayake was also arrested but was later released on bail.

Recordings of telephone conversations stored in some of the CDs were leaked to the media and members of the Government.

The recordings revealed conversations between Ramanayake and former top officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID). (Colombo Gazette)