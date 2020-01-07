UNP questions how CDs seized by Police circulating among media

The United National Party (UNP) today questioned how contents of CDs seized by the Police from the residence of UNP MP Ranjan Ramanayake, was circulating among the media.

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament that the CDs were in Police custody yet the contents of the CDs had been leaked to the media and others.

Wickremesinghe urged Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to obtain copies of the CDs and analyse them and see if any Parliamentarian is implicated and take appropriate action on those MPs.

State Minister of Power Mahindananda Aluthgamage today claimed that former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake conspired to kill him.

He said that a leaked telephone conversation purportedly between Wickremesinghe and Ramanayake reveals details of the alleged plot.

Aluthgamage raised a privilege issue in Parliament earlier today over the claims.

He said that the information came to light in telephone records obtained by the Criminal Investigations Department.

Aluthgamage said that he hopes to file a Police complaint over the alleged plot tomorrow.

The CID had raided Ramanayake’s residence over the weekend and seized CDs and DVDs and other items.

Ramanayake was also arrested but was later released on bail. (Colombo Gazette)