The Government today insisted that it will not continue with the fuel price formula of the previous regime.

State Minister Shehan Semasinghe tweeted saying the Government will not introduce a new fuel price formula or continue with the one introduced by former Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera.

“Fuel pricing formula introduced by the previous govt will NOT be followed by @GotabayaR or new formula will NOT be introduced,” Semasinghe tweeted.