Former CID Director Shani Abeysekera interdicted

Former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Shani Abeysekera, has been interdicted.

He was interdicted based on information which surfaced in a telephone conversation between him and former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake.

Shani Abeysekera was the CID Director when the former Government was in office and handled key investigations.

A leaked telephone conversation purported to be between him and former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake had revealed that he shared sensitive information with Ramanayake. (Colombo Gazette)