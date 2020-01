A doctor in Ampara has been arrested for sexually abusing four schoolgirls, the Police said.

The schoolgirls had visited the doctor in Uhana, Ampara to obtain medical tests to take part in a sports event.

The doctor had then sexually abused the four girls aged 14, 17 and 18.

The girls had related the incident to their school friends who had in turn alerted their teacher.

A Police complaint was later lodged over the incident and the suspect was arrested. (Colombo Gazette)