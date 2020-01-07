AG advises Speaker not to release bond scam forensic report

The Attorney General (AG) has advised Speaker Karu Jayasuriya not to release the Central Bank treasury bond scam forensic report to Parliament.

It is the opinion of the AG that since legal proceedings are still underway it is not appropriate to release the forensic report.

Jayasuriya had last week been urged to table the forensic report on the Central Bank bond scam.

During the Parliament session last week the opposition questioned the failure to make the forensic report public.

United National Front Parliamentarians Dr. Harsha de Silva and Ravi Karunanayake requested that the report be tabled in Parliament.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa responded saying the report will be made public and those accused will be put before the law.

The forensic audit report on the Central Bank treasury bond scam was submitted to the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) last November.

Then COPE Chairman Sunil Handunetti was to table the report in Parliament but Parliament was prorogued and the COPE committee was automatically dissolved.

The Attorney General had last year opined that the findings in the reports, annexes and exhibits should be treated as having the potential to be evidence in investigations and ongoing and future legal actions and access should be limited to those who have statutory authority to access them while emphasizing that the recipients maintain confidentiality in respect of the contents of the reports in order to avoid any possible prejudicial effect on investigations and ongoing and future litigation.

The Attorney General had further informed that once the reports and related documents have been fully considered, any extracts thereof can be disseminated in the public domain without prejudice to the investigations. (Colombo Gazette)