The All New Renault KWID Climber Automatic Makes its Premiere

Associated Motorways (Private) Limited once again drives into the future with the launch of The All-New Renault KWID Climber automatic, a completely new vehicle in terms of its exterior appeal and engineering excellence, as well as 16 first in class features. The All-New Renault KWID Climber automatic also delivers outstanding power and economy with its high-tech 1000cc engine, the most spacious and comfortable cabin in the category and a refined gear system with intelligent Traffic Assist.

The first thing you’ll notice about The All-New Renault KWID Climber automatic is that it is a completely different beast from previous versions. The vehicle’s interior, revamped state-of-the-art 1000cc engine and a host of new advanced features give the new model an edge over anything else in the same class. Its top-of-the-line specs incorporate the latest Renault technology from France for superior performance and a stunning new look.

Drivers will notice many new innovative additions that offer total convenience and have been specially developed to cater to the needs of the urban driver. Power shutters offer absolute ease, with smart additions like the intelligent traffic assistant mode and a highly accurate reverse camera. The All-New Renault KWID Climber automatic also guarantees outstanding driver and passenger safety by adding features like the ABS system with dual airbags, high-speed alert, and pre-tension seat belts.

The All-New Renault KWID Climber automatic is also the most futuristic-looking vehicle in its class,sporting brilliant iron man lights and rear U shaped LED lights. The vehicle’s spacious, dual-tone, premium interior, with oversized storage space, guarantees a more comfortable ride for the driver and passengers. The 20.32CM touch screen with the apple and android car play with voice recognition,a completely digital meter cluster with brand new features like the ‘service due’ reminder together with 12V power socket and fast USB charging offer superior convenience & makes driving a pleasure.

Established in 1949, and a pioneer in the country’s automotive industry, AMW is a household name, synonymous with superior service and product reliability, with more than 70 years of service experience in the Sri Lankan market. As the authorized agent for Renault in Sri Lanka AMW is committed to enriching people’s lives through exciting experiences and innovative engineering. AMW is focused on delivering a unique driving experience that is enjoyable, stylish and futuristic.