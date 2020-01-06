Suspension on Perpetual Treasuries as Primary Dealer extended

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has decided to extend the suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) headed by Arjun Aloysius from carrying on the business and activities of a Primary Dealer.

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, acting in terms of the Regulations made under the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance and the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance, has decided to extend the suspension of PTL from carrying on the business and activities of a Primary Dealer for a period of six months, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka said today.

The bank said that the extension will come into effect from 4.30 p.m. on 05th January 2020, in order to continue the investigations being conducted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

PTL has been accused in the Central Bank treasury bond scam. (Colombo Gazette)