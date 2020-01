Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando were today ordered to be further remanded over the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate ordered that Jayasundara and Hemasiri Fernando be remanded until the 22nd of January.

Jayasundara and Fernando were arrested over the Easter Sunday attacks.

They were accused of failing to prevent the attacks despite having received intelligence information. (Colombo Gazette)