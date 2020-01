The driver of Parliamentarian and former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka was granted bail today over a 2016 road accident.

Thusitha Kumara was granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today.

Ranawaka was arrested and granted bail last month while his driver was remanded over the road accident in 2016.

Both were arrested over the road accident in Rajagiriya in which a youth was seriously injured.