Alleged phone recordings between Ranjan and ex-CID officers leaked

A number of alleged telephone recordings between former Minister Ranjan Ramanayake and former officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) have been leaked to the media.

The telephone recordings had reportedly been found in CDs and DVDs seized by the Police from Ramanayake’s house over the weekend.

Ramanayake was arrested on Saturday and released on bail the next day.

On Saturday the Police raided Ramanayake’s house in Madiwala and seized a gun, a laptop, CDs, DVDs and a file.

It was later revealed that sensitive telephone conversations between former senior CID officers and Ramanayake had been on some CDs.

The investigations into the items seized from Ramanayake’s house have now been handed over to the CID. (Colombo Gazette)