Sri Lanka reaches out to Australia after deadly bushfires

Sri Lanka today reached out to Australia after deadly bushfires raged across parts of the country killing at least 24 people and thousands of animals.

Government Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that Sri Lanka stands with Australia at this time.

He said that while both countries are worlds apart they are one when it comes to understanding loss.

“#lka is standing with Australia right now, with the amazing people & wildlife of that beautiful country. We may be worlds apart in distance & culture, but we are all one when it comes to understanding loss; our hearts go out to Australia right now. Hoping for a change soon,” he tweeted.

Almost 200 fires are still burning across the country. Although much attention has centred on worst-hit New South Wales (NSW), every state and territory has been affected. More than 1,200 homes have been destroyed and millions of hectares of land scorched.

Tens of thousands of homes in NSW and Victoria states are currently without power. Thousands of people have been evacuated from coastal towns over the past week.

The NSW town of Cooma suffered a further blow on Saturday night when a large tower carrying millions of litres of water exploded, flooding homes and sweeping away vehicles. (Colombo Gazette)