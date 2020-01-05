Ranjan Ramanayake released on bail

United National Front Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake, who was arrested yesterday following a search operation conducted at his house, was released on bail today.

Ramanayake was arrested with an unlicensed weapon while his laptop, some CDs and DVDs as well as a file were seized.

The Gangodawila Magistrates’ Court released Ramanayake on bail and imposed a travel ban on him when he was produced in court by the Police today.

The Police conducted the search operation for several hours at the Madiwela residence of Ranjan Ramanayake yesterday.

Several Police officers were involved in the search operation at the MPs residence using a search warrant.

Ramanayake broadcast the entire search operation on Facebook. (Colombo Gazette)