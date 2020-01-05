Mobitel offers attractive data plans for YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp

Understanding the rapid demand for videos, Mobitel, Sri Lanka’s premier network provider has announced the launch of its latest proposition, offering both Pre-Paid and Post-Paid customers to stream YouTube videos limitlessly for as low as Rs 249 per month.

With this new offer, Mobitel Customers can now watch their favorite Movies, TV Shows, documentaries and listen to songs by simply typing ACT YT and SMS to 160 to activate the package.

Furthermore, Mobitel is also offering Unlimited access to Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram for all Mobitel customers for as low as Rs 99 per month. To activate the social media package, customers can simply type ACT SN and SMS to 160. In addition, customers who are always connected through messaging apps can activate the plan for as low as Rs 49 to enjoy unlimited messaging through WhatsApp, Viber, and IMO. To activate the messaging plan customers can simply type ACT 49 and SMS to 160.

As the leader in Broadband services, Mobitel is committed to providing supreme broadband services to all customers located across Sri Lanka. As a result, the company was conferred Speedtest Award by Ookla, the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network and internet performance testing.

Mobitel’s continuous commitment to improve 4G LTE technology has enhanced superior user experience of enjoying high definition videos and Multimedia Online Gaming (MMOG). Mobitel also recently enhanced its 4G LTE network coverage by innovatively deploying its existing 900MHz spectrum. This initiative is Sri Lanka’s first and has significantly enhanced Sri Lanka’s 4G LTE coverage and LTE MIMO technology, making Mobitel the No.1 network in Sri Lanka.