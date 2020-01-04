Police search Ranjan Ramanayake’s house

The Police conducted a search operation at the Madiwela residence of United National Front Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake.

Several Police officers were involved in the search operation at the MPs residence using a search warrant.

Ramanayake broadcast the entire search operation on Facebook.

He said that the Police claimed they had informed Speaker Karu Jayasuriya about the search operation.

It was not clear what the Police were looking for but Ramanayake said that the Police had looked for heroin and drugs.

The Police had also gone through some files in his possession and also inspected his legal weapon.

However the Police found that the licence issued for the weapon had expired.

The Police had later seized his personal laptop and CDs and DVDs at the house.

They also took into their possession a file on the murder of Rugger player Wasim Thajudeen. (Colombo Gazette)