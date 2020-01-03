Plane crashes in Haputale, bodies recovered

A plane crashed in Haputale this morning, the Police and area residents said.

Four people were on the aircraft when it crashed in a mountainous area.

The Air Force said that the plane was an Air Force, fixed-wing, Y-12 aircraft.

The plane had departed from an Air Force camp when it crashed.

The Air Force personnel who were onboard the Y-12 aircraft were identified as Squadron Leader W.A.M.B.N.B. Weebedda, Flight Lieutenant K.M.D.L. Kulathunga, supporting staff members Sergeant D.W.R.W. Kumara and L.A.C. Hettiarachchi.

The Air Force has appointed a committee to investigate the crash. (Colombo Gazette)