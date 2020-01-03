Government defends decision to scrap Counter Terrorism Bill

The Government today defended the decision to scrap the Counter Terrorism Bill saying it did not meet the expectations of a majority of Sri Lankans.

Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said that the Counter Terrorism Bill seemed to have been drafted to meet the expectations of some foreign countries and not the Sri Lankan public.

He said that cabinet had approved a proposal to scrap the Bill and ensure equal treatment to all.

The Counter Terrorism Bill was to replace the Prevention of Terrorism Act but the process stalled as there were concerns on some clauses of the Bill. (Colombo Gazette)