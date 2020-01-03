DIMO and AXIS Communications Combination – for a Safer, smarter world

DIMO (Pvt) Limited together with Axis Communications, Citilog and Genetec, who are the pioneers in IP surveillance solutions, conducted two technical workshops on “Integrated security solutions for smart cities & smart transportation” recently at Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo. The workshop mainly focused on the decision makers in the transportation sector, construction industry and law enforcement authorities.

The objectives of the workshops were to create awareness on the latest IP surveillance technologies for smarter decision making and the complete solution that DIMO offers along with its partners. As the world is changing fast, DIMO recognizes the importance of making sure Sri Lanka also stays in the lead. Welcoming the audience, Gahanath Pandithage, Group CEO – DIMO said, “DIMO has been continuously adding value to the construction and transportation industries by offering the world’s best engineered brands.” He also commended the relationship between DIMO and Axis Communications over the last decade and the contribution this synergy has made towards taking the IP surveillance solutions to the next level within the country.

Wijith Pushpawela, Director – DIMO, said, “At present, the Sri Lankan government is working on many major urban & transportation development projects and it is a pivotal factor for decision makers to be aware of the world class technological solutions used to mitigate traffic congestions.”

The technical sessions were conducted by Jose Thomas, National Sales Manager – India & SAARC Region of Axis Communications, Githish Mathew, Senior Sales Engineer – India & SAARC Region of Axis Communications, Melvin Tay, Business Development Manager – South Asia Pacific of Citilog and Anand Thirunagari, Country Manager – India & SAARC of Genetec.

The workshops were able to attract a large number of government authorities and the participants were provided with the opportunity to experience the products offered by DIMO and its partners.

The technical sessions were followed by cocktails, providing the opportunity for DIMO, Axis Communications teams and guest audience to network.

AVIC Astoria, Road Development Authority Head Office, Sri Lanka Customs Head Office, Bandaranaike International Airport and Kelanitissa power station are some of the key projects powered by DIMO – Axis combination in the area of IP surveillance solutions.