Atlas wins Business Excellence Award 2019

Atlas Axillia Co. (Private) Limited, Sri Lanka’s largest manufacturer and marketer of stationery and back-to-school supplies have been awarded the prestigious National Business Excellence Award 2019 in the “Manufacturing-Other Sector”.

The award was presented at the National Business Excellence Awards 2019, which was held at the Grand Ballroom of the Hilton Colombo recently. The event was graced by industry leaders from a variety of sectors along with other prominent personalities. The award was received on behalf of Atlas Axillia Co. (Private) Limited by Asitha Samaraweera, Managing Director, Viraj Jayasooriya, Director-Operations, and Lalani Weeraarachchi, Head of HR, respectively.

Speaking about the accolade, Asitha Samaraweera – Managing Director at Atlas Axillia Co. (Private) Limited said, “We are extremely proud and grateful to have received this very significant award at the National Business Excellence Awards 2019. The award is reflective of our excellence in corporate governance, capacity building, performance management, local and global market reach, corporate social responsibility, environmental responsibility and excellence in leadership, business and financial performance. The criteria, through which we have achieved excellence in these areas, were very critically evaluated in three stages by an expert panel of judges. Receiving this accolade positions our business and operational model as a benchmark for others to follow.”

Speaking about the partnerships that Atlas Axillia Co. has built and formed throughout its long history, Viraj Jayasooriya – COO/Director-Operations added, “For 60 years we have built partnerships with our customers, our people and each member of our world-class supply chain. Through these partnerships and our unwavering commitment to quality, we have emerged as Sri Lanka’s largest and most reputed manufacturer and distributor of stationery and back-to-school products. Atlas’s extensive product portfolio, along with our engagement and CSR activities, are helping to transform education, while ensuring that every Sri Lankan has access to world-class tools for learning. We take this opportunity to thank each one of our stakeholders for their continued loyal support and patronage.”

Atlas Axillia Co. (Private) Limited, formerly known as Ceylon Pencil Company (Private) Limited, was founded in 1959 and has since grown to become Sri Lanka’s market leader in school stationery manufacturing. Fuelled by a passion for providing school children with essential tools for success, “Atlas” has created a strong connection with Sri Lankan consumers, being voted Sri Lanka’s most loved brand in 2017 and has also recently won many national and international awards for excellence including the National Quality Award 2018, the Global Performance Excellence Award 2019 and the Special Achievement Award at the National Occupational Safety and Health Excellence Awards 2018.