Nushad Perera to head Lanka Sathosa

Marketing professional and a member of Dialog’s senior management team Nushad Perera has been appointed as the Chairman of Lanka Sathosa, the state owned retail chain.

Perera has over 30 years of working experience in operationalising strategy in multiple disciplines and geographies.

He led the team that created ‘The Future Today’ in Dialog and has worked in the South East Asian region covering multiple terrains in Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal and Bangladesh.

He was the founder and CEO of Dialog TV, which has now entered over 1.1 million homes in Sri Lanka, pioneered fixed wireless in Lanka Bell and won several awards for brand marketing and strategy.

He currently serves as the Chief Digital Services Officer at Dialog Axiata. (Colombo Gazette)