Iran calls for improved bilateral relations with Sri Lanka

Iran has called for improved bilateral relations with Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Iranian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Mohammad Zaeri Amirani called for improved bilateral cooperation and friendship between Iran and Sri Lanka.

Ambassador Amirani made these comments when he called on Defence Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne at his office, today (02 January).

During the cordial discussion Ambassador Amirani praised the Government’s commitment in handling the Police and the Armed Forces to maintain peace in the country.

He also briefed the Defence Secretary on the present political situation in his country and informed him about training opportunities that could be offered to the Sri Lankan Police and Armed Forces personnel in Iran.

While thanking the Iranian Ambassadors’ gesture of goodwill Maj.Gen. Gunaratne said that he was looking forward to improve bilateral relations with Iran. (Colombo Gazette)