Maldives President to holiday in Sri Lanka

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is scheduled to embark on a trip to neighboring Sri Lanka on year-end holiday, RaajjeMV reported.

Speaking to RaajjeMV regarding the President’s trip, an official at the President’s Office stated that his four-day trip will begin on Tuesday and Solih will return to Maldives on Friday.

While the unofficial trip has been planned, the President’s has relatives residing in the neighboring country and he travelled there at the beginning of 2019 as well.

Since assuming officer in November 2018, Solih visited Sri Lanka upon the official invitation of former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to attend the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

During the visit, the president also met with the Maldivian community residing in Sri Lanka and inquired on their well-being and concerns.