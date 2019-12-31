Former SPC chairman arrested over “white van” press conference

Former Chairman of the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) Rumy Mohamed was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today.

He was arrested after he surrendered to the CID after being wanted over the “white van” press conference staged last month (November).

Former Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne had hosted the press conference with an alleged driver of a “white van” and an alleged victim who was abducted by a “white van” gang.

Senaratne had been detained over the press conference but was later granted bail.