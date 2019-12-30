Rajitha Senaratne granted bail

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, who was arrested and kept under detention at a private hospital, was granted bail today.

A Magistrate had visited the hospital last week to inspect the condition of the former Minister and ordered that he be remanded till today.

The Colombo Magistrate granted bail to the MP when the case was heard today.

Prison officials had yesterday visited the private hospital to transfer Senaratne to the prison hospital but suspended the move as Senaratne was in poor health.

The Attorney General had earlier instructed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest Seneratne over a controversial ‘white van’ press briefing in November, prior to the Presidential election.

During the Presidential election campaign, Senaratane had brought before the media two men said to be drivers of a ‘white van’ used for abductions.

A man who had claimed to be a driver of a ‘white van’ used to abduct people and another person who claimed to have been a victim of a ‘white van’ abduction were later arrested and remanded. (Colombo Gazette)