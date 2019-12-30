P.S.M. Charles takes oaths as Northern Governor

Former Director General of Sri Lanka Customs P.S.M. Charles took oaths as the Northern Province Governor today.

She took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Ms Chales, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service has 26 years of service in the public sector.

She has previously served as the Additional Government Agent (GA) and the GA, Vavuniya.

She is a Graduate of the University of Jaffna and has also obtained two Masters Degrees from the Universities of Peradeniya and Rajarata in the fields of Disaster Management and Business Administration. (Colombo Gazette)