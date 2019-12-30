Liverpool top Premier League table

Liverpool finish the year with a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table following victory over Wolves amidst more video assistant referee controversy at Anfield.

Sadio Mane scored the winner in the first half, slotting it past keeper Rui Patricio after it bounced off Adam Lallana’s shoulder in the box.

There was a lengthy VAR review for handball by Lallana before referee Anthony Taylor eventually confirmed the goal.

Wolves then had a goal disallowed by VAR for a marginal offside against Jonny after Pedro Neto had drilled his shot into the bottom left corner on the stroke of half-time.

Liverpool had chances to extend their lead – Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino coming close either side of the break – but Wolves were also bright.

Diogo Jota had two big chances in the second half – the first a shot from a tight angle in the box which flew wide of the right post, the second a festive gift from a Virgil van Dijk mistake which he hit straight at Liverpool keeper Alisson.

Liverpool finish the year as resounding favourites to win their first league title in 30 years, while Wolves end 2019 in good form despite defeat at Anfield.