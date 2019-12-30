Government assures will not leave room for communal clashes

The Government today assured it will not leave room for communal clashes to take place.

The outgoing Ambassador of Turkey Tunca Ozcuhadar paid a farewell call on Defence Secretary, Major General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne at the Ministry of Defence today (30 December 2019).

During the meeting, Ambassador Ozcuhadar and Gunaratne discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral relations, including defence and security matters, enhancing training opportunities for Security Forces between the two countries, intelligence sharing and enhancing bilateral cooperation, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Ambassador said that Muslims were not in involved in the Easter Sunday attacks last April and that the Muslim community had always supported the government.

In response, Major General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne said that the incidents like Digana in Kandy, where some disputes took place between two communities, would not occur under the present Government.

He said the Government was fully committed to protect all the communities in the country.

Gunaratne also said the public would be equally treated as Sri Lankans irrespective of their ethnicity or religion.

He also noted that Islam was a religion of peace that preaches unity among communities and that the actions of a few misguided youth could not be attributed to that great religion.

Thanking outgoing Ambassador Ozcuhadar’s service during his tenure in Sri Lanka, the Defence Secretary wished him well in all his future endeavors.

Third Secretary of the Turkish Embassy in Colombo, Nazan Deniz was also present at the occasion. (Colombo Gazette)