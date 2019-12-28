TID questions Sivajilingam on “genocide commemoration” event

Former Presidential candidate M.K Sivajilingam was questioned by the Terrorist Investigations Department (TID) today over a “genocide commemoration” event staged in the North in May.

The TID had summoned him to appear yesterday to record a statement over the event.

However, he had informed the TID that he was unable to appear yesterday and appeared today.

Sivajilingam had organised an event in May in the North to commemorate the victims of the final stages of the war.

The event he organised was however seen as promoting slain LTTE cadres.

The LTTE is banned in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)