Ranjan goes public with his A/L results

Former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake, who sat for the Advanced Level examination this year, made public his results after it was released by the Examinations Department today.

Ramanayake sat for the exam at the Kotte Ananda Balika Vidyalaya in August.

Speaking to the media before the exam he had said that if he fails the exam he will sit for it again.

Ramanayake said that he performed well in the Ordinary Level examination but not so well in the Advanced Level examination.

As a result he had decided to take some time and study and sit for the Advanced Level examination this year.

The results of his latest attempt showed that he had failed in Christianity but did well in General English with an ‘A’.

He secured an ‘S’ for Political Science and also for Communication and Media Studies and 50 points in the Common General Test. (Colombo Gazette)