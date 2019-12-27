Court informed Rajitha not arrested based on medical advice

The Colombo Magistrates Court was informed today that former Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has not been arrested based on medical advice.

The Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris informed court that Senaratne was in poor health and so he has not been arrested so far.

Senaratne, against who an arrest warrant had been issued, was admitted to Lanka Hospital last night for treatment.

The Police had visited the hospital to record a statement from him but could not do so as he was in poor health.

The Attorney General had earlier instructed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest Seneratne over a controversial ‘white van’ press briefing in November, prior to the Presidential election.

During the Presidential election campaign, Senaratane had brought before the media two men said to be drivers of a ‘white van’ used for abductions.

A man who had claimed to be a driver of a ‘white van’ used to abduct people and another person who claimed to have been a victim of a ‘white van’ abduction were later arrested and remanded till 27 December. (Colombo Gazette)