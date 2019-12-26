Sri Lanka Embassy in Kuwait facilitates return of 33 migrant workers

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Kuwait, in coordination with the Kuwaiti authorities, facilitated the return of 33 migrant workers to Sri Lanka from Kuwait, the Foreign Ministry said.

The Embassy arranged issuance of travel documents, and also obtained clearance from concerned Kuwaiti authorities for the workers to return to Sri Lanka.

Many of these migrant workers who faced difficulties at their workplaces were accommodated at the Safe House maintained by the Embassy, while some stayed at other places of their choice, until the required formalities were completed.

As per available statistics, there are approximately 100,000 Sri Lankan migrant workers in Kuwait and a majority of them are female domestic workers.