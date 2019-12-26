Speaker denies accusations following stand taken on Champika

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has denied accusations made against him following the stand he took on the recent arrest of Parliamentarian Champika Ranawaka.

The Speaker’s office asserted that in the past Jayasuriya has always considered privilege issues of Parliamentarians without looking into their political party connections.

Similarly, in the case of Parliamentarian Champika Ranawaka, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had made a public statement and also visited him in prison as the normal procedure before arresting a Parliamentarian had not been followed, the Speaker’s office said.

On Monday, a decision was taken at the party leaders’ meeting that the IGP would be summoned before Speaker Karu Jayasuriya over the unconventional arrest of MP Patali Champika Ranawaka.

Accordingly, it was decided that Speaker Jayasuriya will summon the IGP and other relevant officials to issue a warning.

Additionally, the party leaders’ also decided that the matter would be referred to the National Police Commission.

Ranawaka was arrested last week and remanded over a road accident in 2016 in Rajagiriya in which a youth was seriously injured.

He was granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court this week while his driver was remanded. (Colombo Gazette)