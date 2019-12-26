Sivajilingam tells TID will appear on Saturday to record statement

Former Presidential candidate M.K Sivajilingam has informed the Terrorist Investigations Department (TID) that he will appear on Saturday (28th) to record a statement over a “genocide commemoration” event staged in May.

Sivajilingam told the Colombo Gazette that the TID had summoned him to appear tomorrow (Friday) to record a statement over the event.

However, he said that he was unable to appear tomorrow so he informed the TID he will appear on Saturday.

Sivajilingam had organised an event in May in the North to commemorate the victims of the final stages of the war.

The event he orgaised was however seen as promoting slain LTTE cadres.

The LTTE is banned in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)