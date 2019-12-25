Nigerian President hails Sri Lanka’s support at UNGA

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded Sri Lanka for supporting Nigeria to be selected as the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Buhari expressed these views after receiving the Letters of Credence from the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Nigeria, Ahamed Lebbe Sabarullah Khan.

The High Commissioner said: “Our countries face similar challenges and we will support each other.’’

He said Sri Lanka will also strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria on trade and investments. (Colombo Gazette)