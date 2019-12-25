Crescat Boulevard is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year

Crescat Boulevard is an exciting venue to be at to be at this season with bells ringing, spirits lingering and the festive vibe surrounding us.

Crescat Boulevard caters to everything on every Christmas shopper’s list, making it a one-stop experience that is sure to fulfil every need. Special bargains of up to 70% off, and exclusive buy-1-get-1 deals limited to the season will be up for grabs from individual stores. Crescat Boulevard offers a diverse choice of purchases from its varied range of retail stores. Be it fashion attire from Kadapatha, Dilly Carlo, Paris Boutique, Adidas, Hameedias, and Shopping Girl, glamourous sarees from Benares and Yoland, books and stationery from the Full Stop and Vijitha Yapa, footwear from DSI, jewellery from Swarovski, Colombo Jewellery Stores, Carats, Mallika Hemachandra, Stone and String and Chamathka, perfumes from the Parfumerie and Exclusive Lines, lingerie from Triumph, chocolates from Ritzbury, iced tea and coffee from Dilmah, luggage accessories from PG Martin and Go Travel, to even Blu rays and DVDs from Emart.

While the wide range of store offerings is sure to make checking off those names on the list a breeze, make the joy of giving a care-free experience for yourself too. Take a little time off all that shopping to get your hair styled for that party, then grab a bite from the multi-cuisine food court -or dine at the Sugar Bistro and Café. Stop by for groceries from the well-stocked Keells supermarket, before finally calling it a productive day and heading back to the parking lot for your car – all washed up and ready by KLEENPARK.

During the festive season, Chagall, Head Turners, Swini Salon, British Cosmetics and Dunston will also be offering special hair & beauty make overs, and Vision Care will be giving out free eye tests along with its usual offering of the latest fashion eyewear. Foot Rub as always is there to bring some comfort for those tired feet.

All shoppers can take part in the Crescat Boulevard’s ‘Christmas Dream Vacation’ Raffle draw for the chance to win a luxury holiday for two, courtesy of Citrus Resorts and Hotels.

Plenty of reason to head to Crescat Boulevard with the family to join in and spread the holiday cheer!