Army deserter arrested for attacking soldier and stealing weapon

An Army deserter was arrested after a soldier returning from duties in the general area of Bogaswewa, Vavuniya was attacked amd his service weapon was stolen.

The Army said that the Bogaswewa Police, Military Intelligence Corps and Sri Lanka Corps of Military Police (SLCMP) arrested the Army deserter and recovered the soldier’s weapon near Kekirawa this morning.

The soldier was attached when he was returning to his guard room this morning.

The Army deserter attacked the soldier causing injuries to him and stole his weapon.

The injured soldier is receiving medical treatment at the Anuradhapura Victoria Military Hospital.