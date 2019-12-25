A Scavenger Hunt with Mövenpick Hotel Colombo as they turn three

Mövenpick Hotel Colombo opened its doors in January 2017, by introducing a touch of attitude and altitude to this city. The first Swiss hospitality chain in town has given this city a theatrical dining experience and one of the highest rooftop bars with the finest panoramic views.

An upscale, modern hospitality company that is passionate about ‘making moments’, firm with Swiss roots and a restaurant and hospitality heritage that dates back to the 1940’s, this magnificent hotel, now part of AccorHotels is turning three on the 7th of January 2020.

Celebrate the journey as the hotel invites you all to participate in their “Picture Scavenger Hunt”, taking place on Saturday, 11th January 2020. Teams of two will be required to register and will be given 21 questions to be completed within a span of 02 hours, each answer documented on their Instagram or Facebook page. The Scavenger Hunt will take place within the hotel premises and in and around the hotel area. Participants can find most clues and answers via the hotel’s website.

As part of its 10-year-anniversary of flying to Sri Lanka, Etihad Airways has joined the celebrations as the official Airline partner for this event. The winning duo will receive two return air tickets to Abu Dhabi and a three day stay at Hotel Novotel, Abu Dhabi Gate, also part of AccorHotels.

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, first launched flights to Colombo in 2004, and after a brief pause resumed flights on January 1 2010, connecting Sri Lankan travellers to Etihad’s global network ever since.

The airline was recently recognised as the “World’s Leading Airline 2019” sweeping four awards at the “World Travel Awards 2019”.

2019 was also a year of achievements and milestones for the Mövenpick Hotel Colombo. The hotel was appointed ‘Official Caterers’ of the Lotus Tower VIP launch event, the hotel was also awarded the ‘Leading Meetings and Conference Hotel in Sri Lanka’ at the South Asian Travel Awards 2019, the talented team took home 16 medals at the Culinary Art Food Expo and the CSR arm of the hotel too, achieved many milestones. Mövenpick Hotel Colombo participated in Kilo of Kindness with Manusath Derana collecting over 2000 kg worth of donations and also achieved the Bronze award at the Sustainable Tourism Awards 2019 while also being awarded the Green Globe Certification to name a few.

Registrations are now open for the Scavenger hunt. Simply email hotel.colombo.pr@movenpick.com with your ‘team name’ , full names of both participants and a contact number and the hotel will get in touch with you. Call 7 450 450 to find out more!