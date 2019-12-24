TNA denies claims decided to support UNF at next polls

The Tamil National Alliance has denied claims that it has decided to support the United National Front (UNF) at the Parliamentary election.

TNA spokesman and legislator M A Sumanthiran had been quoted yesterday as saying that the party may support the Opposition coalition of the United National Front to form a Government if it falls short of the required 113 seats after the Parliamentary elections.

However, Sumanthiran told the Colombo Gazette that the claims were false and that he had not made any such comment.

The TNA had supported the UNF at the Presidential election last month but the party says no decision has been taken on the Parliamentary election. (Colombo Gazette)