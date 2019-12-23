Travel ban imposed on former Health Minister

The Colombo Additional Magistrate has issued a travel ban on former Health Minister, MP Rajitha Seneratne in connection with the controversial ‘white van’ news conference held last month.

Seneratne has been prevented from travelling overseas.

The former Minister had filed an anticipatory bail application today for the third time.

The Parliamentarian filed the anticipatory bail seeking an order to prevent his arrest in connection with the controversial ‘white van’ news conference.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate set 30 December as the date to consider the fresh application.

Earlier, MP Seneratne filed two anticipatory bail application on 19 December with the aim of preventing his arrest.

However, the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court rejected his initial bail application on the grounds that it could not be granted on in-definitive charges. (Colombo Gazette)