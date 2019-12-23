St. Peter’s College Old Boys Union UK hosts 2019 Peterite Christmas Carols

The St. Peter’s College Old Boys Union United Kingdom branch hosted their “2019 Peterite Christmas Carols” on the 8th of December at “Nakshastra Hall” in London.

Rev. Fr. Trevor Martin was the chief guest and the event was well attended by over 325 guests.

The choir, ‘Community of the Risen Lord UK’ started off the event by singing Christmas Carols. It was amazing to see the Peterites and the guests joining in with the choir.

The carol service was followed by a social. Music was provided by the live band “Solid”, A second band ‘Frontline’ also performed at the event. Catering on the night was by “Choice of Taste”.

Santa Clause turned up with lots of Surprising gifts for over 60 kids. A Purpose built Grotto was enjoyed by the kids who had a fantastic time. All in all, the event was a huge success.

The OBU UK continues to support the College in various projects and activities. It is a very active & determined committee led by President, Gopi Muthuthevar.

There are exciting plans for 2020 and the SPC OBU UK is already planning the Centenary Celebrations for 2022.

For the latest SPC OBU UK news & information you can follow them on #spcobuuk.