Speaker to summon IGP over Champika’s arrest

A decision was taken at the party leaders’ meeting today (23) that the IGP would be summoned before Speaker Karu Jayasuriya over the unconventional arrest of MP Patali Champika Ranawaka.

Accordingly, Speaker Jayasuriya is to summon the IGP and other relevant officials to issue a warning.

Additionally, the party leaders’ also decided that the matter would be referred to the National Police Commission.

The party leaders’ meeting was presided over by Speaker Jayasuriya and all those in attendance-both the Government and Opposition alike- had agreed that Parliamentary conventions had been violated during the arrest of MP Ranawaka, the Speaker’s Office said.

Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and remanded by court till 24th December.

He was arrested on the advise of the Attorney General related to a road accident.

The Police are investigating the accident in which one youth was seriously injured.

However the former Minister insisted that he was not directly involved in the accident. (Colombo Gazette)