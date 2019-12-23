Rajitha files anticipatory bail for third time

Former Minister, MP Rajitha Seneratne has filed an anticipatory bail application today for the third time.

The Parliamentarian filed the anticipatory bail seeking an order to prevent his arrest in connection with the controversial ‘white van news conference’ held on 10 November this year.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate set 30 December as the date to consider the fresh application.

Earlier, MP Seneratne filed two anticipatory bail application on 19 December with the aim of preventing his arrest.

However, the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court rejected his initial bail application on the grounds that it could not be granted on in-definitive charges. (Colombo Gazette)