President visits several flood affected areas

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited several flood affected areas today, the President’s office said.

Rajapaksa visited Anuradhapura and made inquiries into the efforts taken to provide relief to the affected people.

Three people have been killed and over 64,000 people have been affected by the adverse weather affecting the country, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

President Rajapaksa met the political authority and government officials at the President’s House in Anuradhapura this morning and instructed the relevant authorities to continue providing assistance to the affected communities.

The relief programme is being implemented under two phases; provision of relief during the disaster as well as post-disaster activities. The President emphasized that the government acted with utmost responsibility in this process.

Floods caused by torrential rains have affected 10 out of 22 Divisional Secretariat areas in the Anuradhapura district. The situation had left 5181 persons from 1561 families displaced. Around 2923 persons from 937 families have been provided shelter at welfare centers and measures have been taken to provide them with cooked food and dry rations.

The President instructed officials to inspect the damages caused to houses and take immediate remedial action. Cleaning activities have already begun where floods have subsided. Directives have also been issued to inspect the available health facilities. Attention has been drawn to rehabilitate tank anicuts and other infrastructure facilities.

As floods have also destroyed paddy crops, the President ordered officials to estimate the damage and take appropriate measures.

Ministers S. M. Chandrasena, Duminda Dissanayake, Governor of the North Central Province Prof. Tissa Vitarana, former Minister Tissa Karaliyadda, Adviser to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Major General Kamal Gunaratne, government officials, chiefs of armed forces and Police were present during the discussion. (Colombo Gazette)